Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $67.77 and last traded at $68.06, with a volume of 10983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.

Specifically, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000,000 after buying an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after buying an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,269,000 after buying an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,601,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 727,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

