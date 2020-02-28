Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

STAY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,051. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

In related news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 194,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

