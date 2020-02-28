Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $540.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,955 shares of company stock worth $17,693,589. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Pivotal Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

