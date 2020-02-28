Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.0070

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Bilaxy, Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.02514890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00214486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00046777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

