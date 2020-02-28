Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Major Shareholder August Capital Management Vi, Sells 88,488 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder August Capital Management Vi, sold 88,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,822,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -27.10.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,935,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.