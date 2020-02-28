FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

FFWC stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. FFW has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $49.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FFW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

