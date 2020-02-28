Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) PT Lowered to $16.00

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cfra from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

FCAU has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 79,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,272. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 171,059 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,472,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 851,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,447,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.