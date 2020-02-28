Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

ASX:FRI opened at A$0.89 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.87. The company has a market cap of $242.19 million and a PE ratio of 21.19. Finbar Group has a 52 week low of A$0.81 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of A$1.01 ($0.72).

Get Finbar Group alerts:

About Finbar Group

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.