First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in First of Long Island by 1,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 222,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First of Long Island by 1,413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 83,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in First of Long Island by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First of Long Island by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FLIC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. First of Long Island Corp has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $613.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. Analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

