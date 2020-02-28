First Property Group (LON:FPO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.10

First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.10 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.53), with a volume of 167369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25.

First Property Group Company Profile (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

