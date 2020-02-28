FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FLIR Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

FLIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

