Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,196 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.