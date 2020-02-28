Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to $9.50

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. 43,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,489. The firm has a market cap of $405.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89. Funko has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Funko by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Funko by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

