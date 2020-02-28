FY2023 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Lowered by Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $5.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.27. Svb Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.38.

Shares of ICPT opened at $85.39 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 412.07% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,190,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $30,344.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $453,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

