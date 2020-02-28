G.Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – G.Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnPro Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. G.Research also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NPO. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NPO opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.82. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 300,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 111,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 55,503 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

