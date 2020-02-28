G.Research Weighs in on Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Stock analysts at G.Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.20 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRTK. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. WBB Securities started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.84. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

