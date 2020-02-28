Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Galileo Resources PLC (LON:GLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01), with a volume of 4002860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.50.

Get Galileo Resources alerts:

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.