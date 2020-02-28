Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) VP Chad Anthony Landry Acquires 10,000 Shares

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) VP Chad Anthony Landry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 300,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.34. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.50 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 611.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,756,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,098 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,416,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,450,000 after purchasing an additional 597,390 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,380,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

