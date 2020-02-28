GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Update

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 119.1% from the January 30th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,733,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 333,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,509,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 58,696 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 460,545 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Itau Unibanco upgraded GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GeoPark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

GPRK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.