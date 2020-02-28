Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Getty Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

