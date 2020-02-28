Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Rating Increased to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMLP. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

GMLP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $285.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $9,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,768,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

