Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) Insider Acquires A$124,395.00 in Stock

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) insider Barbara Gibson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$8.29 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,395.00 ($88,223.40).

Shares of GNC stock traded down A$0.17 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$7.80 ($5.53). 1,640,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. Graincorp Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$7.18 ($5.09) and a fifty-two week high of A$9.96 ($7.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79.

Graincorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

