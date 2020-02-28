Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $81.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

