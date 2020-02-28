Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average of $126.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

