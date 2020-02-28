Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $41.91 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

