Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LiveRamp worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 83.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,605.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,737 shares of company stock worth $820,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

