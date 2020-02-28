Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of New Relic worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,942,000 after buying an additional 337,891 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,309,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 93.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 294,025 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $30,965,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,386,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NEWR opened at $54.90 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,670 shares of company stock worth $3,404,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

