Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,045,000 after buying an additional 278,789 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 85.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after buying an additional 278,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 233.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 212,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $5,077,000. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HE opened at $44.86 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

