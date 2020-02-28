Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4 Million Stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,417 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 556.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 487,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 117.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 184,019 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $1,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 103,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AXGN stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AxoGen, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

