Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2,774.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,091,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

