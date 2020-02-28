Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $8.46 Million in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 203,068 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.22% of US Concrete at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1,143.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Concrete Inc has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.20.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Sandbrook bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,675,257.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $29,860 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut their price target on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens cut US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.