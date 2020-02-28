Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,614 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

