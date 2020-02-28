Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

