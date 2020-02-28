Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 972 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $293.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

