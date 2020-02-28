Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.