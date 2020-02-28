Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also given Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.
NASDAQ GLRE opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.97. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.
Recommended Story: Overbought
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.