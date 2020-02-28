Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $67,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

