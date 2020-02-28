GridCoin (GRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $455.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade By Trade. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $996,725.00 and approximately $455.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 429,333,692 coins and its circulating supply is 398,680,659 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, SouthXchange, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

