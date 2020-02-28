Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Receives $41.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,716.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,638 shares of company stock worth $2,043,059.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

GO stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

