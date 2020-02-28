GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD opened at $19.16 on Friday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JELD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

