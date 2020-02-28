GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 84,690 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KEMET were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEM. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 29.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,824,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after buying an additional 410,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the third quarter valued at $4,907,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at $6,694,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 22.7% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after buying an additional 215,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get KEMET alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEM opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.64. KEMET Co. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM).

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.