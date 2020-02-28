GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.95% of Hawkins worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Hawkins by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Hawkins by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $47.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

