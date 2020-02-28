GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Generac worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $105.62 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $117.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.