GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 10,172 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of Thermon Group worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Thermon Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

THR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

THR opened at $18.86 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.16 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

