GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 23,908 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,908 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Boston Private Financial worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $884.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

