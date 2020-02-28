GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,060 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,254 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,541 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 17.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $22.72 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $56.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

