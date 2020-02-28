GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 3,472 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dycom Industries worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,303 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 48,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

