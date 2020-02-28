GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $3,909,000.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

