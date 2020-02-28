Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 496.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,580,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 607.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,427,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 270.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,860,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBI opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

