Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on March 27th

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $124.95 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $113.08 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average of $134.90.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $2,898,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on THG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

